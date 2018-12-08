Share:

Islamabad - Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi here at Naval Headquarters on Friday.

They discussed matters relating to naval defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The discussion also included matters of mutual interest, including maritime security.

The Naval Chief apprised the Saudi ambassador on regional maritime security patrols in the Arabian Sea.

The Saudi Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for regional stability.

APP adds: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Friday paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar here at the Supreme Court. He briefed the CJP about bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and said that there were similarities between both the countries having common tradition and culture, said a press release issued here. The ambassador expressed his good wishes and thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for sparing time for him.