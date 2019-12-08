Share:

LAHORE - An introductory session on “Kasur Muwakhat Program; The voices of the Poor” was organised by Akhuwat and Dunya Foundation at the University of Central Punjab Lahore. The Kasur Muwakhat Program is a joint initiative by Akhuwat and Dunya Foundation that focuses on Participatory Development to provide support to the rural communities through social mobilization and self-empowerment.

Ms Kadija Amer introduced the concept and methodology of the Kasur Muwakhat Program to an audience that included members from both the students and academic community representing renowned institutes from across the country. Ms. Fiza Zaheer from Akhueat was the moderator of the event. The session also included testimonials from the real life “heroes” be it the individuals, groups and/ or families, who have benefited from the Program and played their role in the socio-economic uplift of the society.

Dr. Amjab Saqib; founder Akhuwat, addressed the audience and shared his views on the topic; “Listening to the voices of the poor”. In his address, Dr Amjad shared his experience of implementing development initiatives that have been led, sustained and owned by the people from within the community. The event was graced by eminent personalities including Mian Amer Mehmood who highlighted the significance of participatory development and encouraged the students and academics alike to get involved and promote sustainable change in the rural communities throughout Pakistan.

The event was concluded with a Q/A session that allowed the audience to better understand and learn the spirit of Muwakhat.

With Kasur Muwakhat Program, Dunya Foundation and Akhuwat together have successfully impacted more than 1500 families across 7 villages in 3 union councils of district Kasur and are determined to further execute sustainable development programs based on social mobilization and self-empowerment.