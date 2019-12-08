Share:

KASUR - Citizens were deprived of valuables including cash, cellphones and gold ornaments in various incidents of dacoity and theft occurred in different areas of the district here the other day.

According to police sources, two dacoits deprived one Saeed Ali of Rs12,000 and two cellphones in Kot Fatehbaz Khan area. In the area of Mustafabad, two dacoits snatched Rs16,000 from a motorcyclist Ashfaq. Similarly, rickshaw driver Shafiq Maseeh was looted by three dacoits who took away Rs15,000 and a cellphone from him. Meanwhile, dacoits took place in the area of Canal Bridge, Kacha Pacca, Chunian, Haveli Malkanwali and Allahabad areas where citizens were deprived of valuables including cash, cellphones and others.