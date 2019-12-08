Share:

SARGODHA - Four persons died in two separated road accidents occurred in different areas.

According to rescue sources, a speeding passenger van hit two motorcyclists identified as Mumtaz and Inayat Shah, residents of village 3-NB from the rear. Resultantly both fell down on road near village 11-NB Balochanwala. In meantime, a recklessly dumper truck crushed them to death. The dumper truck driver fled the scene. The police have filed case against the fleeing truck driver.

In another accident, Yasir Irfat of Joherabad and Mohammad Asif, a resident of Mianwali, were travelling to village-5 on a motorbike. As they reached near village Dhrema, an uncontrolled tractor-trolley hit the bike, as a result, both the persons breathed their last on the spot. The police shifted the dead bodies to DHQ hospital Sargodha medico-legal proceedings.