SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has launched Prime Minister’s “Kamyab Jawan” Programme during a special ceremony held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot.

Addressing the participants, Usman Dar said that the government has ensured 100 percent transparency in issuing the soft business loans to the youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme. He said it would be 100 percent for the youth as this programme will provide the respectable employment opportunities to the 68 percent population in the country.

He added that as many as one million youth have applied for these soft business loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme which was a big confidence of the masses on the policies of the government.

He said that the government has allocated Rs100 billion for issuing soft business loans to the youth under this Kamyab Jawan Programme purely on merit.

He said that Rs25 billion business loans would issued to the businesswomen in the country by encouraging females maximum participation in businesses with new ideas.

He said that main purpose of the programme was to create maximum job opportunities and ensuring ease of doing business. Usman Dar revealed that as many as 190000 women have applied for getting these business loans with their new business ideas under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and this larger scale women participation was encouraging in the country.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq added that youth were precious national assets and government was making hectic efforts for the development of youth by initiating several programmes (including Kamyab Jawan Programme) for the youth enabling them to come forward and play their pivotal role in national development and to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future as well.

The PM’s special assistant said that Pakistan was moving ahead successfully towards the goal of national economical stability due to the positive and effective economical policies being implemented by the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that government was making all out sincere efforts to ensure the better social welfare of the people in the country, besides, making the under privileged people as part of the national development and prosperity.

Usman Dar added that the applications for business loans were received and scrutinized through a digital system to ensure transparency and merit. He said the applications of only those candidates had been approved who had come up with unique business ideas.

He said the process had also helped them to collect a data of a million people which would further be utilized in future projects to promote cottage industry at the district level.

Later, talking to the newsmen here, PM’s Special Assistant Usman Dar said that the the PTI government was fulfilling its all the promises and commitments besides providing all the basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps to raise their living standard as well.

He said that the people, ever neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling change and betterment in every sphere of life as they were getting the maximum relief through the economical development policies of the government as well.

Usman Dar revealed that only the Prime Minister Imran Khan has the full capabilities to pull the country out from the prevailing internal and external crisis and dangers as well.