LAHORE - At a time when majority of members of the Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif families are already in London, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek removal of her name from the exit control list (ECL) and permission to go to British capital till the final decision on her plea.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear the petition on December 9.

Mian Nawaz Sharif is under treatment in London for a disease(s) not diagnosed by even a team of doctors in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif accompanied him to take care of him during treatment.

Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hussain and Hassan have been declared proclaimed offenders because they failed to appear in courts that summoned them in various cases.

Shebaz Sharif’s son Salman and son-in-law Imran are also there along with their wives.

In a petition filed on Saturday Maryam designated the federal government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, passport and immigration director-general and others as respondents.

“I returned to Pakistan with my father [former prime minister Nawaz Sharif] despite being sentenced in the Al-Azizia reference,” said Maryam.

She claimed that her name was placed on the ECL without hearing her point of view.

“The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018, was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition,” the petitioner argued.

She urged the LHC to declare the order of putting her name on the ECL illegal.

“I am under a lot of mental stress due to my father’s illness and he also needs me. I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition,” the PML-N leader urged the court.

GOVT NOT TO REMOVE MARYAM’S

NAME FROM ECL: SENATOR

APP adds: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan Saturday said the government would not remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) and would fully implement the court’s decision regarding Maryam Nawaz.

In fact that the PTI government had always respected the verdicts of the court and also struggled for independence of judiciary in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The senator said the incumbent government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad after granting bail by the court on humanitarian grounds. The convict persons had gone to the foreign country for medical treatment in the past but they had not come back to Pakistan, he observed. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering by recovering the national exchequer from the plunderers and the amount would be utilised for development of the country.

He said the PTI government was effectively working to bring political and economical stability and it would complete its constitutional tenure.