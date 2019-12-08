Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Three office-bearers of the Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing were gunned down by some unidentified assailants here on GT Road near Rana Town on Saturday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, that the slain persons were on the way back to Muridke in a car after appearing in a court in a murder case in Ferozewala Judicial Complex here.

As they reached near Rana Town on GT Road, unidentified killers, riding a bike, sprayed the car with indiscriminate bullets from point blank range. As a result, three JI Youth Wing office-bearers sustained critical gunshot wounds and breathed their last on the spot while the fourth one escaped miraculously.

The slain persons were identified as: Shabbir Saroya, JI youth wing district information secretary; LiaqatAli Sadaqat deputy secretary general youth wing and Asad Hashmi secretary finance.

On information, the DPO along with other police officers reached the spot and ordered to cordon off the adjacent routes. He directed the Ferozwala Police to trace and arrest the killers as soon as possible.

When contacted the DPO said that the incident was the outcome of an old enmity.

The deceased persons were belonged to Bhoular group while the accused were from the Virk group.

Three persons from both sides had already been killed owing to the enmity between the two groups, the police officer informed. He claimed the police have reached near the killers and they would be arrested soon.

He said that the Ferozwala Police have constituted two teams to nab the killers.

Later, a large number of JI activists led by JI Ameer Punjab Javed Qasoori protested against the gruesome incident and blocked GT Road for all kind of traffic near Muridke for about two hours, causing great troubles for the road users.

The protesters, however, dispersed after being given assurance by the police that killers would be brought to the justice at the earliest.