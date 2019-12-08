Share:

LAHORE - Wapda and Customs squeezed into the final of the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. In the first semifinal, Customs edged out Punjab A by 1-0 after a tough battle. Both the sides kept on attacking each other’s goal but they couldn’t convert a single one. In the 48th minute of the match, Sami converted a penalty corner successfully to steer his side to a well-deserving 1-0 victory. In the second semifinal of the day, Wapda outpaced SSGC 1-0 in a thrilling encounter. Both the teams kept on struggling till the end but no goal was converted till the 60th minute, when Wapda’s Ali Aziz fired in a match-winning field goal to guide his side to 1-0 triumph.