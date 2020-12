Share:

LAHORE -The 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Open Tennis Championship 2020 reached the semifinals stage as the quarterfinals of different categories were decided here at the Lahore Gymkhana tennis courts on Monday. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, top seed Aqeel Khan defeated M Shoaib 6-3, 7-5, Yusuf Khan beat Shehzad Khan 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza defeated M Abid 7-5, 6-3 and Muzammil Murtaza routed Barakatullah 6-4, 6-3. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, M Shoaib defeated Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-3, Mahathir Muhammad defeated Faizan Fayyaz 7-6, 6-3, Sheesh Kumar defeated Shell Drab 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 and Aqib Hayat beat Nalain Abbas 6-3, 6-2. In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Ushna Suhail outclassed Maleeha Khalid 6-0, 6-0, Sarah Mehboob thrashed Fajr Masood 6-0, 6-1, Noor Malik (ZTBL) thumped Mariam Mirza 6-0, 6-1 and Esha Jawad beat Maha 6-3, 6-1.