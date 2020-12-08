Share:

PESHAWAR - Seventy-six lower head constables were promoted as head constables in the provincial capital on Monday.

Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur affixed badges to the promoted officials at a ceremony in Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. SSP Operation Mansoor Aman, SSP Coordination Waseem Ahmed, Khalil, SSP investigation Nowsher Khan, SP Attique Shah and other officials also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Gandapur said that the promotion cases of cops had been expedited and this year, the departmental promotion committee had promoted 371 police officials to the next grades.

He said that the officials promoted included 151 head constables, 109 assistant sub-inspectors and 111 sub-inspectors.

“A departmental promotion committee has been set up to resolve promotion issues of the policemen,” he added.

He congratulated the officials promoted and said that hopefully they would play their role to improve the law and order situation in their respective areas.

On the occasion, the officials promoted declared to serve the nation with devotion.