LAHORE - Unique Karate Club conducted a belt award ceremony, where more than 50 students participated. Unique Karate Club is a professional training hub, which is supervised by chief coach Muhammad Kashif, who is Secretary of Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA). Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman M Jahangir was chief guest while PKF Secretary Andleeb Sandhu and Abdul Waheed were the guests of honor. At the end, the chief guest awarded the belt certificate and lauded the efforts of M Kashif for the promotion of karate. Fajar Iftikhar earned brown belt while the yellow belt holders include Ahmad Maqsood, Abubakar, Ayan Asif, Asadullah Sohail, Sameer Ahmad, Ismaeel, Omer Adnan, Abdullah Afzal, Abdul Wahab, Adil Abbasi, Ahmad Hassan, Ahmed, Musab Ahmed, Dawood, Saad Asim, M Talha, Shaheer, Anas bin Shiraz, Abubakar Ishtiaq, Musa, Maha, Maleeha, Ahmed Salman, Ayesha Zahid, Zukhraf, M Ahmed, M Zeerak and M Daim.