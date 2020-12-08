Share:

Islamabad - The Chinese Ambassador, Nong Rong, has Monday said that China is keen to work with Pakistan in field of energy including power projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan, H.E Nong Rong has expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan. Omar Ayub Khan welcomed the Chinese Ambassador in his office. Chairman CPEC Authority Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gouhar & Secretary Power Ali Raza Bhutta were also present at the meeting. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress of power projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) & agreed to continue the cooperation in the field of energy in the mutual interest of both countries. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said that lowering the cost of power generation is the prime focus of our government.

The Minister highlighted the provision of power & energy to the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and said that it would boost economic activity along with the creation of thousands of new jobs in the country. The Minister also apprised the Envoy about the initiatives by the current government to curb the distribution & transmission losses in the power sector. He said that the focus of our government is to lower the cost of power generation by increasing Renewable Energy. He said that sustainable & affordable structure of energy tariffs will be beneficial for the positive economic trajectory of the country. The Chinese Ambassador while appreciating the government’s commitment to reform the energy sector, said that China is keen to work with Pakistan in the field of energy including power projects under CPEC. He thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy to expedite the progress of power projects under CPEC.