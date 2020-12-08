Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday turned down a writ petition challenging the appointments of 15 special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azaim Qambrani announced the reserved judgment which it had earlier reserved after hearing the arguments of both the sides in the petition moved by a citizen Farukh Nawaz Bhatti challenging the status of special assistants to the PM.

In this matter, the deputy attorney general had presented written reply on behalf of the 12 special assistants to PM while he also presented the resignations of three assistants including Yousaf Baig Mirza and Iftikhar Durrani while Naemul Haq had passed away.

The petitioner Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti filed the petition through his counsel G M Chaudhary Advocate and cited Prime Minister and 15 special assistants including the names of Naeemul Haq, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Afzal, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Usman Dar and others as respondents.