The Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanne has embarked on an unprecedented and historic visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

“The visit is historic in the sense that it will be the first time an Indian Army Chief is visiting the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The official statement stated that the Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanne will meet his counterparts and senior military leadership of the two Gulf countries from December 9 -14. The Ministry issued details of the meeting which stated that Indian Army Chief will pay a visit to the UAE on December 9-10 where 'he will discuss avenues with Emirati senior military officials for enhancing India-UAE defense relations.'

Naravane will then proceed towards Saudi Arabia where the Indian Army Chief will visit headquarters of Royal Saudi Land Force, the Joint Force Command Headquarters and King Abdul Aziz Military Academy.

“He will take forward the excellent defense cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of the security establishment and exchange views on various defense related issues,” read the statement.