LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought reply from the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and others till December 8 on an application seeking directions for restraining political parties from all types of the gathering in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application. Advocate Azhar Siddique argued the present coronavirus situation was out of control as cases of the coronavirus had increased in the country.

He pleaded the court to order the provincial government to implement the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 in letter and spirit for the constitutional rights of citizens.

He also requested the court to restrain all political parties from holding any type of gatherings for next three months at least The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the respondents and sought a reply till December 8.