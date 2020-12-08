Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has said that the rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore has caused distress among the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that PDM will send Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan back to his home at any cost. We will be considering all the options during the session today, she told.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said the government knows that the rally of PDM will be held at all costs. PM Imran Khan’s days are numbered, she added.

The PML-N vice president said that her party workers don’t need chairs to sit in the rally. “Whole Pakistan speaks when Lahore speaks,” she went on to say.

Maryam Nawaz said that the December 13 rally of the PDM will be a decisive one as it will be a do or die