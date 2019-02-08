Share:

ISLAMABAD - The prudent economic steps taken by the government has attracted over $1 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in first five months (August-December) of PTI government witnessing 100 per cent increase to the corresponding period of previous year which stood at $426.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was Thursday given briefing on the facilitation measures taken by the government to foreign and local investors and it was noted with satisfaction that the steps taken for providing ease of doing business have started yielding results in shape of investors’ confidence in the incumbent government and increased inflow of direct foreign investment.

While chairing a high-level meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the importance of foreign investment, particularly the transfer of technology for strengthening of economy, and called for providing maximum facilities to the investors in this respect.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif, Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua and other officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that according to statistics of the State Bank of Pakistan, the inflows of FDI during the first months (August-December) of PTI government were recorded at over $1 billion as against $426 million of the corresponding period of previous year.

Over 100 per cent increase in foreign investment during the PTI government, reflected the trust of foreign entrepreneurs as well as governments in the government of new Pakistan and its policies, it was told.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the investments made so far by Pakistan’s friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Malaysia as well as the expected investments by them.

The meeting was also briefed about the measures taken by the Board of Investment for the promotion of investment. It was further told that an Industrial Cooperation Unit has been established in the Board of Investment.

The meeting was told that special units have also been established for the facilitation of investors including the Overseas Pakistanis to make investments in the country including in the areas of housing and tourism.

It was proposed during the meeting that Additional Secretary level officers should be posted in all ministries to handle the investment-related matters.

Meanwhile talking to a delegation of American Business Council delegation which called on him here at Prime Minister’s Office Premier Khan said that there was great potential of foreign investment in Pakistan and owing to government’s investors’ friendly policies, foreign investment was pouring into the country.

The delegation comprised representatives of well-known American and international investment companies.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation full support of the government in their investment plan in various sectors and appreciated the role of American Business Council in progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said that main purpose of government’s economic policies was provision of facility to investors and to make possible ease of doing business, adding that these policies would provide business opportunities besides providing skill opportunity to the youth and reduce poverty.

Members of the delegation expressed confidence over government policies and termed government’s initiatives in term of ease of travel to Pakistan and ease of doing business exemplary.

American Business Council is a representative organization of 65 American companies in Pakistan. These American companies are doing business in every sector of the economy.