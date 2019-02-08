Share:

LONDON - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Aasia Bibi was in Pakistan and a free person.

Talking to BBC, Qureshi said “She [Aasia Bibi] is a free person. The Supreme Court has found her innocent. They have acquitted her.” The foreign minister said Aasia Bibi was free to leave, however, the government would protect her for the rest of her life if she chooses to remain in Pakistan. “We have asked friends around the world if they want to help her.” He added that quiet diplomacy was the way forward if someone wanted to help Aasia Bibi . Speaking on the protests which took place after her acquittal, he said clear action had been taken against those who challenged the writ of the state.

“People were taken into custody and put behind bars.” The minister stressed that the government’s policy was that the blasphemy law should not be misused by anyone.

Answering a question, Qureshi said there was a reset taking place in the relationship between Pakistan and the United States. “The Americans have more confidence in this government.”

When asked about the Director of US National Intelligence telling a Senate Committee that Pakistan still providing a safe haven to terrorists, the minister replied: “Come and see for yourself the dramatic improvement which has taken place on our side of the border. A lot needs to be done on the other side. If there are any safe havens they are on the other side. We have cleared our side.”

Qureshi also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to meet US President Donald Trump. “Imran Khan will meet anyone if it’s Pakistan’s national interest.”