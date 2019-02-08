Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah has on Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan’s incarceration is just a deception, not reality.

The PPP leader commented that he does not see justice being served in this case.

Khursheed Shah said he is not aware of any NRO. While commenting on the verdict of Faizabad sit-in case, Shah said PPP will take the decision to the parliament to ensure its implementation.

Khursheed Shah also pronounced to raise protest against the mini-budget in the National Assembly. Talking about relations with neighbor countries, he said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.