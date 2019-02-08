Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared several buildings, apartments; projects and other development of settlements in sector H-17 falling in Zone-I of the capital as illegal and directed the concerned formations to initiate action against them at the earliest, according to the officials.

The Authority took up the issue on multiple complaints by the landowners of Mouza Noon, District Islamabad, addressed to Chairman CDA regarding the subject matter for necessary action. The CDA is of the view that Islamabad Capital Territory (lCT) has been divided into five zones under the provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulations, 1992. As per delineation of the zones, Zone-1 constitutes inclusive of sectors D-14, D-15, E-14, E-l5, H-13, H-14, H-15 and H-17. As per provisions of Clause 4 (1) (A) of ICT (Zoning) Regulations 1992, the development of land in un-acquired sectoral areas of Zone-1 shall be subject to certain conditions as the land shall be acquired under a phased programme and developed by the Authority in accordance with the land use pattern spelled out in the Master Plan. No sale/purchase of land which entails change in land use shall be allowed. Furthermore, no construction of houses or buildings shall be allowed, according to the regulations. Similarly, no private scheme of any kind whatsoever shall be allowed. The Authority has observed the construction of illegal buildings, apartment projects, development settlements, land sub-divisions, etc in the area. It maintained that the work, structures, buildings being constructed/erected and land being used in violation of CDA Ordinance

1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 and Islamabad Building Control Regulations, 2005 located on about 20 feet wide Katcha Path originating from Service Road of Motorway Link Road (Kashmir Highway), opposite old Toll Plaza in sector E-17 Islamabad are illegal. The constructions include Zamar Valley, Abdullah Town, Ammar Villas, Pearl Orchard, Sher Zaman Garden, Tablighee Markaz, Sarhad University, Beacon House College, Talha Farms and Shifa International Housing Society.

The CDA had also warned general public and investors/owners through public notices in this regard many times wherein the sponsors, sellers, builders, developers, advertisers, promoters, estate agents of illegal building constructions/developments were warned to refrain from carrying out illegal advertisement, marketing, sale and development of projects, otherwise action shall be taken against them to the fullest extent of the law, by the Authority but to no avail. Similarly, M/s IESCO, SNGPL, PTCL etc. were also requested not to provide their service connections to such illegal buildings, apartments projects, illegal settlements, land sub-divisions.

The sponsors were directed to stop making any publicity, marketing, sale of plots and making any type of construction, development in violation of provisions of Master Plan of Islamabad 1960; Islamabad

Preservation of Landscape Ordinance 1966, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, Islamabad Building Control Regulations 2005, and amendments made there under. According to the officials, the Authority has now directed its concerned directorates for taking stern action against such illegal constructions/developments.

Directorate of Enforcement and directorate of Building Control-II have been asked to initiate action against the violations while the directorate of Urban Planning CDA shall extend all assistance as and when required, the officials said.