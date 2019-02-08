Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Muhammad Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will visit Lahore High Court on today and preside over an important meeting which will be held in Judge Library.

The chief justice as well other judges of Lahore High Court will attend the meeting. The CJP will consult about backlog of cases and strategy will be design for its disposal.

Afterwards, a dinner in the honor of the CJP will also be hosted by the LHC CJ and the judges in which judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore High Court will participate.