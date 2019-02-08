Share:

QUETTA - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was fully determined to develop friendly relations with business community and would secure the rights of Balochistan’s industrialists in Gwadar industrial zone.

He said those associated with industry and trade sectors are playing vital role in country’s economic development. He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said despite crumpling situation in the past, the business community in Balochistan has always shown patience, saying no discrimination will be tolerated with them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and other ministers have been working day and night to overcome the economic crisis in the country and for provision of basic facilities to the public.

He slammed former governments of Balochistan for the dwindling situation of trade and industry in province.

He said that our vision was to focus on the development of the backward areas of Balochistan. Establishment of Economic Zone is imperative for providing better job opportunities to Balochistan’s people, he added.

Earlier, President Chamber of Commerce Juma Khan Badezai, Senior Vice President Saluddin Khalji, Vice President Ahsan Raisani and other officers warmly welcomed Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and said that in the past, Balochistan’s Chamber of Commerce officers, industrialists and traders have been ignored, but PTI’s government was showing keen interest in Balochistan and Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar’s visit was its incarnate evidence.

They further said Federal Minister Asad Umar had also issued a notification containing officer’s names to constitute a committee for the resolution of trade issues with Iran. They said that exigent measures are needed for improving the mining sector in the province.