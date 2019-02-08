Share:

HYDERABAD - The Acting Mayor Hyderabad Syed Sohail Mashadi has appealed to business community to extend their cooperation with municipal administration in its derive of beautification of historic city of Sindh.

The Acting Mayor has made such appeal while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Thursday.

He said that despite limited resources, the union council representatives have been engaged round the clock to make the city clean with massive cleanliness campaign, however, he said that the health and sanitation condition could be improved only when the people should strengthen the hands of the municipal corporation avoiding tossing up garbage and filth on roads and streets.

At the business and shopping centres and markets, the shopkeepers usually threw garbage and filth outside their shops after cleaning of roads and streets instead to throw the same in HMC dustbins, such practice causing blockage of sewerage lines, submerging of areas, nuisance as well as health and sanitation issues, he said and added that avoiding such routine can improve the health and sanitation condition and the citizens could live in healthy atmosphere.

He said that municipal leadership fully desired to promote small medium enterprises so that the jobless youth of the city could get employments and play their due role in bring living standard of their families.

The Municipal Commissioner HMC Shahid Khan accompanied the Acting Mayor said that the industrialists and business community of Karachi were playing active role in construction of green belts and footpaths and beautification in Hyderabad could also be made with the cooperation of the business community. He assured the businessmen that HMC would facilitate them in publicity of their tax exempted products.

Earlier, President HCCI iMuhammad Saleem Shaikh welcomed the Acting Mayor at HCCI Secretariat and highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad. He assured that the business community would extend full cooperation to HMC in its cleanliness campaign.

Among others, Vice President HCCI Pir Syed Mehmood Iqbal Jaferi and Chairman HCCI Sub-Committee on local bodies Saeed Ahmed Chohan also spoke on the occasion.