Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen Pakistani classic Urdu feature film “Taj Mahal” from 1968, under its Mandwa Film Club here on tomorrow for the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“Taj Mehal” is directed by ST Zaidi, starring Zeba, Mohammad Ali, Habib, Yousuf Khan, Munawar Zarif, Talish, and also Sultan Rahi. Songs are written by Tanvir Naqvi and Kaleem Usmani, music composer is Nisar Bazmi who has compiled excellent songs in the voices of Noorjahan, Mala, Irene Parveen and other.

Najma Niazi, Runa Laila, Munir Hussain, Mehdi Hassan, Ahmad Rushdi and Masood Rana.

“Taj Mehal” was produced on a large budget to capture lifestyle and famed story of Mughals. Mohammad Ali plays lead role of a Prince. Some of the memorable songs from the film are “Aaj Waada Wafa Karna Hoga”, ” Mohabbat Jurm Hay Tau Ham Jurm Ka Iqrar Kartay Hain”,”Tu Hay Sarapa Taj Mahal A Jan-e-Ghazal”. This is a free screening, open to public event.

Mandwa film club of Lok Virsa is an initiative taken by the institute to revive the classical cinema in the twin cities and involve the fun lovers in healthy activities that keep alive the dying the culture and traditions among the young generation, the organizers said.

The Mandwa club screens national and international classical hits on every weekend and invites audience from all walks of life to entertain them as well as engage them in cultural programs.