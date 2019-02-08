Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Investment Conference being held in Lahore has to be made purposeful and result oriented. He was addressing a meeting jointly presided over by him and Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed arrangements for holding Investment Conference in the provincial capital. Secretary Industries, CEO Punjab Investment Board, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation, Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and concerned officers were also attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that investment conference has to be made purposeful and result oriented. He said that we have to give confidence to local investors so that they invest here wholeheartedly. The provincial minister for industries and trade said Punjab will have lucrative status for local and foreign investment in new Pakistan.

He said that top priority of the government is to increase export by decreasing imports.

He said that steps taken for the ease of doing business at federal and provincial level will be highlighted. He said that package announced by federal government for the promotion of industry will have far reaching impacts on the industry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that we have to make investment conference a success and best arrangements should be made for this event.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that we have to pay special attention to improve policies besides increasing production. He said regulation reforms, one window operation and ease of doing business is our top most priorities.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said group strategy of Punjab will also be announced in the business conference. He said that capacity of institutions can be enhanced through information technology and Punjab government has acting upon a comprehensive strategy to promote IT Sector.