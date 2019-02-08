Share:

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has on Friday alleged incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, former planning and development minister Ahsan Iqbal and frontman Javed Sadiq of corruption worth Rs60-70 billion in Multan-Sukkur Motorway.

The federal minister proclaimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PMLN) government gave contract to its favorite company while violating the law. The agreement was done by Nawaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal and Javed Sadiq, he affirmed.

While bashing former minister, Murad Saeed said Ahsan Iqbal has disguised himself as an honorable man. The case has gone to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and he will provide evidence as well as pursue its progress, he vowed.