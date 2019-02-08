Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Services Hospital to Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday, amid elaborate security.

Like the last five days, family members and party leaders visited the hospital to enquire after health of PML-N Quaid.

Last Saturday, the ex-PM was brought to the Services Hospital on the recommendation of special medical board constituted to evaluate his condition. Last day (Wednesday), new medical board headed by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Prof Mehmood Ayaz recommended shifting the PML-N quaid to nearby specialised cardiac centre, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, due to heart ailment. Nawaz Sharif, however, refused to be shifted to the PIC and insisted on going back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

During his stay at the Services Hospital, tests relating to blood count, hormones, bio-chemistry, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes were performed. He also underwent CT scan, ultrasound and color doppler tests.

Prior to his shifting to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Shamim Akhtar and Maryam Nawaz visited the hospital to enquire after health of Nawaz Sharif. Veteran politician Javed Hashmi also visited the hospital but the administration did not allow him to meet Nawaz for not getting prior approval from the Home Department. Shamim Akhtar kissed his son Nawaz Sharif. Prior to leaving for Kot Lakhpat Jail, Nawaz Sharif embraced Maryam Nawaz and kissed hand of his mother.

Talking to the newsmen, Shamim Akhtar said that she was always praying for both of her sons, Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said the government was insulting three-time PM by taking him to one hospital and the other. She said her family had never begged treatment for Nawaz Sharif. She questioned that why Nawaz was taken to Services Hospital that lacked cardiac unit. She said that all medical boards recommended his shifting to specialized cardiac centre for proper treatment. She said that ministers were creating ambiguity over the health of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam said these people had been making fun of health of her ailing mother in the recent past.

In a message on social media, she raised question on the move of shifting Nawaz Sharif to one hospital and then the other and forming one board after the other. She said that Nawaz had refused to be taken to the PIC and insisted on shifting back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail. She said Nawaz had made it clear that he was not ready to tolerate insulting attitude. Maryam said the government was playing with the health of Nawaz. If anything happened, she said, government would be responsible. She said the family had faced all the difficult times with courage and only prayed to the God. She said that Nawaz Sharif felt pain in chest one night while he was in the jail. She said that nobody bothered to respond to several calls of Nawaz that night. She said that the rulers would have to give answer for brutality and political victimization.

Talking on the occasion, Javed Hashmi said the politicians had rendered sacrifices for democracy and rule of law. Referring to rumours of deal or dheel, he said that PM lacked power to offer any such thing. He said that Maryam would be on front at the right time. Referring to arrest of Aleem Khan, he said he (Aleem) did not come at own. He said that talking about Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was of no use. Hashmi said he wanted his friend Imran Khan to complete five years term. He said that he advised Imran to become a leader but he chosen the role of a stooge. He said that continuing standing with a stooge was an insult.