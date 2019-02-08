Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the bail plea of the husband in the case of his alleged involvement in sending unethical messages to his wife and ordered to send him back to jail.

According to media reports Justice Wahid Ahmad Khan of LHC took up for hearing the bail petition filed by the accused Qamar Friday.

Advocate Altaf Hussain appeared in the court on behalf of Shahida Bibi wife of the accused; Shahida Bibi had registered the case against her husband with Pakpattan police complaining that her husband Qamar used to send her unethical message through his mobile phone.

The prosecution took the plea in the court that sessions court had also rejected bail plea of the accused and earlier his bail plea before arrest was also rejected by the high court.

Zeeshan Riaz counsel for cyber crime said that if any one who is receiving message stops the sender of the message from transmitting any message and even then the sender sends message then this all falls in the ambit of harassment and jail term for this offence is 3 years.