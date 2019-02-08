Share:

According to reports, the quake hit the eastern part of the archipelago on Friday, with different media outlets reporting various magnitudes of the earthquake, ranging from 5.9 to 6.1.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 80 km, struck 111 km east of Surigao on Mindanao. There is currently no official data on the damage or casualties caused by the natural disaster.

The Philippines are located in the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.