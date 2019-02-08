Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought a progress report from the provincial home department, Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Director General (DG) Rangers and several others by March 6 over a petition pertaining to the recovery of over 60 missing persons.

A hearing was held on the petition over the recovery of 60 missing persons under Justice Naimatullah and Justice KK Agha.

The court remarked that the provincial task force and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were not delivering the desired results. The court was also irked over the police reports presented during the hearing.

On being summoned by the high court, the interior secretary Sindh was also present during the hearing, the court grilled the interior secretary and remarked that the provincial task force and JIT are not delivering the desired results.

Perhaps we should summon heads of the institutions and question them as well, the court remarked.

The court directed the home secretary to take personal interest in the case and ensure that steps are taken to recover the missing persons.

The court also instructed to present a report on the progress in the case.

SHC extends Qaim’s interim bail

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended bail of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah until March 21, in a case related to land allotment in Malir.

Former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah appeared before the Sindh High Court here today.

During hearing of the case, the NAB prosecutor informed the SHC that the accountability bureau is carrying out two different probes against the Sindh’s former chief minister.

“Subsequent evidence has been collected against Qaim Ali Shah,” he continued.

The court after extending bail of Qaim Ali Shah until March 21, directed him to continue cooperation with the NAB team.

The Karachi chapter of the NAB had launched four investigations against Sindh government officers and others for illegally allotting 307 acres of land in the Malir riverbed to various beneficiaries.

According to a statement, 307 acres in the Malir riverbed were illegally allotted to various beneficiaries in violation of law and rules by way of fresh allotment and exchange after squeezing the boundaries of Malir river.

Misuse of authority allegedly by officials of the provincial government along with various beneficiaries and front men caused Rs15.7 loss to the national exchequer.