ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi Hockey Association senior officials and member of Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Yasin congratulated Olympian Shahbaz Senior for taking back his resignation as secretary PHF and continuing his duties again.

While talking to The Nation on Thursday, M Yasin, who is also Punjab Hockey Association representative expressed these views. He said Shahbaz had served Pakistan hockey for decades and Pakistan hockey need a person like Shahbaz, who could steady the ship along with President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

“I have long being associated with hockey in different capacities and I know inside outs of hockey. I can easily claim that Shahbaz under present circumstances has done the right thing in the best interest of Pakistan and hockey as Shahbaz doesn’t need posts nor offices to get personal benefits. It is hockey who needs Shahbaz.

He is a mega name and he needs no introduction world-wide. Whenever one takes Pakistan name in hockey, it is impossible to sideline Shahbaz and his services for Pakistan hockey. I want to say a big thanks to Brig Khokhar, who rejected Shahbaz’ resignation and urged and convinced Shahbaz to take back his decision, which I feel was taken after he got highly frustrated. But now I know and I am confident Shahbaz is back, Pakistan hockey will start upward journey again,” Yasin concluded.