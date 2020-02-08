Share:

LAHORE - The 4th Alam Al Khayal Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 entered the quarterfinals stage as the pre-quarterfinals of different categories were decided here on Friday at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, has said that the quarterfinals of boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14, boys U-12, girls U-14, girls U-12 and girls U-18 will be played today (Saturday). “A large number of players are participating in the mega event from across the country and exhibiting their prowess. It is also encouraging to note that the quality of play has improved tremendously, especially the junior players have shown a lot of enthusiasm with a potential for further growth.”

It is pertinent to mention that Alam Al Khayal Foundation is playing an important and pivotal role in the promotion of sports in Punjab by sponsoring national events especially tennis as part of their sports diplomacy. Total 30 matches were played on the second day of the event in boys U-18, U-16, U-14 and U-12 categories. In U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Jabir Ali 6-2, 7-5, Shaeel Durab beat Husnain Ali 6-2, 6-2, Zainul Abideen beat Abdullah Anjum 6-2, 6-4, Farman Shakeel beat Sameer Ahmad 6-4, 6-1, Ifham Rana beat Ahtesham Arif 7-5, 6-1, Hamza Jawad beat Ahmad Amir 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 and Nalain Abbas beat M Yahya Nawaz 6-1, 6-1.

In U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Nalain Abbas beat Muneeb Majeed 6-0, 6-0, Shazaib Zahid beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-4, 6-1, Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-1, Harris Wahla beat Tauheed Awais 7-5, 6-0, Hamza Jawad beat Shaeel Durab 6-4, 5-7, 11-9, Ibrahim Anjum beat Abu Bakar Khalil 6-2, 6-1, Farman Shakeel beat Haider Ali Rizwan 7-6, 6-4.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Shehryar Anees 4-1, 4-1, Shazaib Zahid beat Reyyan Khan 4-0, 4-0, Waleed Javed beat Yahya Musa Luni 4-2, 4-2, Ahtesham Humayun beat Moavia Butt 4-1, 4-1, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Muneeb Majeed 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman beat Ali Zain 4-1, 4-1, Ahmad Nael beat Zaeem Ghafoor 4-0, 4-0.

In U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V DHA) beat Reyyan Khan 4-0, 4-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Mustafa Haroon 4-1, 4-1, Ameer Mazari beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Umer Jawad beat Xeerak Mustafa 4-0, 4-1, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-0, Ali Zain beat Abdullah Sajjad 4-0, 4-1 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0.