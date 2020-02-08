Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali Haider defeated former national champion Mohammad Asif Toba 4-3 in the 45th Jubilee Insurance National Snooker Championship 2020 in Karachi on Friday. Ali managed to control his emotions against the experienced opponent and played good shots throughout the game. He lost the first frame 54-82 before bouncing back to win the second and third frames 86-8 and 62-34 respectively. He then lost the fourth and fifth frames 0-61 and 45-48 respectively before winning the sixth frame 72-51 and seventh frame 63-55. In the other matches, Hamza Akbar beat Umer Farooq 4-2, Bahadur Khan defeated S Meesam Zadi 4-0, A Sattar Khan overcame M Imran 4-2, Sharjeel Mehmood beat M Umar Khan 4-1, Shan Naimat outclassed M Rizwan Hashmi 4-1, Saad Khan outperformed Rabish Pervez 4-2, M Ahsan Javaid outplayed Munawar Khaliq 4-1, Aakash Rafique beat Shariq Ali 4-1, and Sheikh M Mudassir defeated Ameer Hamza Khan 4-1.