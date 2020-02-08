Share:

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Bashher and DPO Capt (Retd) Mustansar Firoze on Friday held an open court “Khuli Kutchehry” at Govt Elementary College Pasrur. They listened to the complaints of people and directed the sub-ordinates to redress the same at the earliest. They said the government was committed to resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps. They also heard the complaints about different departments.

Two drug pushers held in Motra

SIALKOT - Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 50 liter liquor and 1.140 kg hashish from their possession. Motra police, on a tip-off, intercepted two drug pushers, Fiasal and Mushtaq near Adda Stop and recovered 50-liter liquor from them. Ugoki police arrested Danish from Muzuffarpur with 1.140 kg hashish.