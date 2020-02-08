Share:

LAHORE - Senior health professional Dr Shuaib Khan on Friday assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission. Dr Shuaib Khan has over 32 years of experience in leading, designing, implementing and managing healthcare projects and health systems’ strengthening in both the public and development sectors, including 25 years in the public sector on senior management positions. While working in the development sector, Dr Khan provided technical support and oversight to partners and government departments in matters pertaining to strategic planning, health systems reforms, human resource development, capacity building, and integration of services. He has a vast experience in establishing mega hospitals, managing tertiary care hospitals and digitalizing hospital functions. He has developed, implemented and managed strategic communication interventions for integrated health programs, specifically family planning, nutrition, and maternal and child health programs.