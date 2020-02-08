Share:

KARACHI - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday ordered the authorities to remove encroachments on Karachi’s Gizri Road, in P&T, Punjab, and Delhi colonies.

During the hearing of a case against illegal constructions in Karachi, the top judge asked about who is allowing to construct nine-storey buildings in Cantonment Board premises. The attorney general suggested that these buildings can be used by the provincial government over which, the judge has directed to demolish them as they were constructed illegally.

Meanwhile, Justice Gulzar questioned Clifton Cantonment Board over encroachments in Delhi and Punjab colonies over which, the Cantt official told that this land belongs to the government. The federal and provincial governments were also directed to devise development plan for Karachi.

The apex court also directed federation and provincial governments to prepare comprehensive development plan for Karachi. Both Sindh and federal governments have failed to resolve issues of Karachi people, the CJP said. “You can surely make tall buildings but adopt proper plan, he advised.

Earlier, while hearing restoration of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) case, the top judge remarked that Sindh government had taken responsibility to recover government lands in Karachi, however, nothing has been done in this regard.

“If you cannot implement the court’s order, then you may better leave your post,” the chief justice told the representative of the provincial government. The CJP also directed city commissioner to evacuate the occupied land in one week and ordered to demolish all the buildings, housing societies and petrol pumps illegally constructed on railways land.

Justice Gulzar further threatened to issue contempt notices if the authorities fail to satisfy the court. “You people have turned this beautiful city into jungle by destroying parks and other recreational places to build useless tall buildings,” he went on to say.

SC orders to raze marriage halls built at PIA’s land at University Road

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered to raze marriage halls built at the land of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at city’s University Road.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry. General Manager Legal Services PIA appeared before the court and informed that all marriage halls built on the PIA lands have been demolished.

To, this the CJP said, “I have seen the marriage halls, yesterday.” “What are you saying”, the chief justice told the PIA’s counsel. The court ordered to demolish the marriage halls situated at PIA’s land at the University Road till today, and submit implementation report in the court by next day.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Karachi’s Delhi, Punjab colonies and PNT. The court during the hearing ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Delhi colony, Punjab colony, PNT and all illegal buildings situated at Karachi’s Gizri road. “Who is allowing construction at a land allotted to federal government officials for quarters”?, the top judge asked.