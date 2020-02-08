Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday decided to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain as proclaimed offenders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to an anti-corruption spokesperson, the NAB will soon file an appeal in accountability court against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz to declare them responsible. Both sons of Nawaz Sharif remained shareholders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and didn’t appear before the NAB team for investigation.

Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are out on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.