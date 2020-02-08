KANDHKOT - Ghotki police, on late Thursday night, raided a restaurant which was running an illegal Sheesha Bar in its premises, and held seven teenagers while consuming liquor and hookah. Addressing a press conference here, Ghotki Police Chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar said that a special team raided Ambassador Restaurant on a tip off, and caught seven teenagers, namely Sajid Ali, Mumtaz, Waqar, Zeeshan, Riaz Ali, Shahid and Amir Ali red handed while consuming alcohol and hookah. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) further said that six hookah, two bottles of wine, cash worth Rs 6,000, seven cell phones and other items being used for Sheesha smoking were recovered from their possession. He appealed to parents to keep an eye on their children and make it sure that they went straight to school after leaving their homes.
OIL TANKER TURNS TURTLE
An oil tanker turned turtle within the jurisdiction of B-section police station near grain market on Thull Road on Friday. According to details, the tanker was carrying 60,000 liters of petrol, which spilled over onto the road owing to the accident.