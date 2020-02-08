Share:

RAWALPINDI - Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that Pindi wicket is always helpful to fast bowlers and he is glad that he has managed to pick four wickets for Pakistan but he is still keen to perform better.

Speaking at the press conference here on Friday, Shaheen said: “Taking wickets for the country is more important for me. I am always grateful to Almighty that in such short time, I have been granted with great success. I utilised the conditions well and managed to get wicket in the very first over. We have well-balanced side and we will try to win the Test match.”

When asked whether he is disappointed of not completing five-wicket haul, Shaheen said: “It’s a team game. I never had in my mind whether to pick one wicket or four, as I just play for the team’s cause and always want to contribute in the best manner. “With each passing day, lot of improvement has been noticed in my performances. I am working very hard with Waqar Younus and my brother Riaz Afridi.”

To a query, he said: “M Abbas is a senior player and he guides and helps us a great deal. He is a proven stuff in Test matches and we also try to follow his line and length and how to use new ball. “Test cricket beauty is that you can’t get 5 wickets or more at a time, as the opponents also come to play. I always try to get wickets and contribute more for the team. Bangladesh is a very good side. I like them and my best performances in ODIs and T20s are against them,” he concluded.

Sharing his views, Bangladesh middle order batsman Najmul Hossain Santo, who scored 63 runs, said: “Pakistan bowlers bowled really well. The wicket was also helping them and they utilised the conditions very well. After we survived the initial spell, we played well as Mahmoodullah and I had good partnership, but we didn’t turn into 100-run stand, which made the difference.

“Although 233 is not a big total, but it is decent one. If we manage to pick early wickets, we can still stage a comeback in the match. Had we played with more patience, we could have scored more runs and pose a better total on the board,” he added.

“It is always very challenging to play against Pakistani bowlers, as they are very good, but wicket was pretty good for batting as well. Shaheen and Abbas bowled well and followed their game plan, which worked and they succeeded in restricting us to 233.We still have good chance of doing well as there is lot of cricket still left to play and we want to fight till the end,” he concluded.