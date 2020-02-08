Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam outclassed Hong Kong’s Henry Leung in straight games in their semifinal of the 14th CNS International Squash Championship 2020 at Naval Complex, Karachi on Friday. It took Tayyab very little time to register another convincing victory against the tough opponent. After surviving few anxious moments, Tayyab settled down and came from behind to clinch the first game 12-10. Tayyab showed his class and potential in the second game and won it conceding just 3 points (11-3). In the third game, Tayyab had to face tough resistance from his Hong Kong’s opponent, who had wide international experience, but Tayyab also played superb squash and matched fire-with-fire to win the third game 11-6 to win the encounter and book berth in the final against Ivan Yuen.

In the second semifinal, top seed Malaysian Ivan Yuen outperformed Egyptian Mazen Gamal in straight games. Their first game started on a high tempo and it kept on swinging from one way to another, but Ivan prevailed and took the first game 11-7. He continued his heroics in the second game but he had to struggle a bit hard to win it 11-7. The third game saw Ivan facing more resistance from his opponent before winning it 11-8.