PESHAWAR - Abdullah Nawaz and Hira Aqeel clinched the titles of the boys and girls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship, which concluded here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Monday. Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil was the chief guest on this occasion, who, along with Qamar Zaman, Saleem Khan, Atlas Khan, gave away trophies to the winners and runners-up of various categories. In U-11 category, Obaid Ullah beat Umair Arif in a thrilling five-set battle, as the score was 11-5, 6-11, 2-11, 11-8 and 11-9. In the U-13 category, Abdullah Nawaz beat Mobeen Khan by 3-1, as the score was 11-4, 5-11, 11-8 and 11-9. In the girls U-15, Sana Sher Bahadar beat Maira by 3-1, the score was 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9. In the girls U-17, Hira Aqeel beat Nimra Aqeel by 3-1, the score was 11-5, 7-11, 11-5 and 11-5.