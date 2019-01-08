Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued directives to deposit returns from the non-performing loans (NPLs) worth Rs54 billion to the dams fund as banks had asserted that the loans borrowed from them were not liable to be paid.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to close the legal proceedings against 26 persons who have deposited 75 per cent of the actual amount.

The court noted that 13 other persons have also expressed their consent to deposit 75 per cent of the actual amount.

The court granted another two month's period to one hundred and eighty-three remaining loan defaulters to clear their cases under the same package.

The apex court constituted a new bench to review the matters of those who have not yet deposited the 75 per cent of their actual amount.