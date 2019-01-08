Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday expressed displeasure over rescheduling the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohmand Dam , and not being informed accordingly, and hinted that he might not participate in it.

The ceremony was rescheduled from January 2 to January 13. Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda offered him an apology on behalf of the government.

Reportedly, the CJP presided over a hearing in the case concerning construction of the Nai Gaj Dam in Sindh and subsequently summoned chief ministers of all provinces to appear before the court in the next hearing for a possible resolution of the matter.

“The case has been pending and was being delayed if the court had not considered it,” he said, warning that if the Ecnec meeting was not held in time, the court would summon ministers on a short notice. The court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Later, the CJP presided over proceedings of a case on Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams and issued directives to Wapda chairman for submitting feasibility report and details on the projects.

Besides, he ordered the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to examine, and subsequently inform the court whether a tax could be imposed on mobile phone cards for construction of dams.

“We had suspended collection of tax on mobile phone cards, while many suggested that the amount could have been utilised in construction of dams,” he remarked, adding that the annual amount was Rs36 billion. He stated that the required amount could be fetched from taxes.