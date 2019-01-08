Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former world squash champion, who ruled the world of squash for consecutively 10 years, Jansher Khan held an important meeting with Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan and underlined the need for the revival of international tournaments like KP Chief Minister and Governor KP International Squash Tournaments here.

Member Provincial Assembly Malik Wajid, international squash coach Mehboob Khan and former squash Pakistan No 1 Amjad Khan were also present on the occasion. Jansher Khan remained there for some time and discussed in details ways and means for the revival of international tournaments in Peshawar.

Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan paid great tribute to Jansher, who made the country proud in the world of squash. He termed Jansher as pride for the nation and expressed the hope that he would continue his efforts for the promotion of the game in the province in particular and in the country in general.

He said the services of Jansher for the country will be remembered forever. He also assured the squash legend for resumption of squash in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country by pertinent measures and sincere efforts at district and provincial level by launching squash academies and promoting squash activities to develop a trend of playing squash.

On the eagerness of Jansher, Nazim Peshawar assured him their maximum cooperation to resume Governor KP and Chief Minister KP Squash International Tournaments in the province. They hoped that with the cooperation of PTI, these tournaments will be restored very soon. In fact, it will bring forth the trend of playing squash in children and eventually the great players like Jansher will emerge, who will make the province KP, country and nation proud in the whole world.

Jansher appreciated M Asim Khan and Malik Wajid for taking interest in squash and paid them attribute for encouraging and supporting the players of KP. Jansher offered his services to train and pass on his vast knowledge to the youngsters. “It is my dream to witness champions like me and others, who had carry-forwarded green flag world over and remained undisputed kings of squash for decades.

“It hurts to see not a single Pakistani player in PSA top 10 rankings and not event winning PSA ordinary tournaments. In our playing days, we had galaxy of titles and we had collected all the major championships. The time can be reversed, but only by putting in sincere efforts, ensuring new generation not only take part in playing squash, but also pursue squash as career.

“To become a world champion is not a tough task, as it just needs passion, commitment, devotion and hard work. Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of raw talent but the only need is to encourage the youth and provide them with modern-day training, international exposure and maximum PSA tournaments, which will help them regain lost squash glory for Pakistan,” he added.