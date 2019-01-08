Share:

ISLAMABAD – Kamran Albert Masih will face Muhammad Hamza Ilyas in the final of the Jubilee Insurance 1st U-16 Junior National Championship 2019 here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall. In the first semifinal played on Monday, Kamran Albert came from three frames down to stage remarkable comeback and won the encounter 4-3 against M Umer Khan. Kamran lost the first frame 3-79, second 55-68 and third 24-62, before coming back to win the fourth frame 67-40, fifth 61-48, sixth 46-28 and seventh 52-44. In the second semifinal, M Hamza Ilyas thrashed Shaban Butt 4-1, winning the encounter by 61-36, 28-60, 66-17, 64-29 and 53-13. Earlier, in the quarterfinals, Kamran Masih beat Shaikh Muzammil 4-1, winning 50-11, 61-54, 60-17, 40-53 and 61-30 while M Hamza Ilyas beat Shehryar Khan 4-3.