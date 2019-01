Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-Speakers appreciated the welfare services of Women and Children Welfare Foundation - a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which provides shelter to the orphan children and the women and also gives them food and residence.

They appreciated the services of the NGO on the birthday ceremony of a two-year-old girl which was found at a garbage heap and adopted by the NGO. It was the 2nd birthday of the girl, and it was celebrated at Al-Rehman Garden Housing Society.