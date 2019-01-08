Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan won two kabaddi matches against India and Iran at Iqbal Stadium here on Monday.

The first match was played between Pakistan White and Iran in which Pakistan team defeated Iranian team with 38-24 points while in the second match, Pakistan Green team beat Indian team with the score of 47-29.

Advisor to CM Punjab for Political Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Akram also witnessed the kabaddi matches as a chief guest and lauded the efforts of Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Asif Iqbal Chaudhry for organizing the 41st National Kabaddi Championship and inviting Indian and Iranian teams.

He said the government was taking steps to facilitate players with international standards facilities so that a healthy society could be developed, besides promoting soft image of Pakistan at international level. Later, he distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals to Pakistani, Iranian and Indian teams.

Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Sports Malik Umar Farooq, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rana Muhammad Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

The police had made tight security arrangements for kabaddi matches by deputing 2 Superintendents Police (SPs), 6 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 2 Inspectors, 14 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 83 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and more than 600 Jawans besides reserving 16 teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Quick Response Force to deal with any untoward situation.