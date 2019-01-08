Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus here on Tuesday.

“Discussions held on steps being taken for polio eradication in Pakistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet. “FM appreciated efforts by WHO for eradicating polio from Pakistan.”

Dr Tedros is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Earlier, on Jan 7, the WHO and the government of Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a model healthcare system for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The WHO DG visited a basic health unit in Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad where the MoU was signed. Director General Health Dr Assad Hafeez and WHO Country Representative in Pakistan Dr Nima Saeed were also present on the occasion.