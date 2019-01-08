Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Tuesday expressed annoyance over an ‘indefinite’ delay in the recovery of assets from former finance minister Ishaq Dar , who had fled the country and has since not returned, during hearing a petition to bring him back to Pakistan.

Reportedly, the Supreme Court’s three-member bench has strictly inquired from the National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor concerning certain issues pertaining to the case.

“We had ordered recovery from Attaul Haq Qasmi, Pervez Rashid, Ishaq Dar and Fawad Hassan Fawad,” the CJP stated while asking how far has the NAB progressed.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan remarked that the British government had sent a questionnaire to the NAB two months ago, whereas no meaningful progress could be made.

Meanwhile, the NAB’s prosecutor asserted that the foreign office has already written a letter to the British government.

The court adjourned the hearing for a month.

Earlier, notices were issued to the interior, finance, foreign affairs and information ministries, along with Dar and the FIA.