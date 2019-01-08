Share:

LAHORE - The Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts and will conclude on January 12. PLTA secretary and tournament director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has said that the players from across the province will be in action to win cash prizes and trophies in different categories including men’s singles, seniors doubles 35 plus, boys u-18, boys u-16, boys u-14, boys u-14 doubles, boys/girls u-12, boys/girls u-10, boys/girls u-8 and boys/girls u-6. Malik said for the encouragement of junior players, eight categories have been announced. “All the finals will be played on Jan 12 at 2pm at PTLA courts. I hope a great number of promising players will vie for top honours and earn handsome prizes.